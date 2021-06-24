MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.16% of MRC Global worth $53,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $827.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

