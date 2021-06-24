MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $168.85 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,712,045 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $168,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,430,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,660,000 after buying an additional 1,313,592 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Microsoft by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 547,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.28 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $266.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

