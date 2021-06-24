Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.46

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 21655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

