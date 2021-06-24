Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

BATS ICF opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

