Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.63 and a one year high of $197.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

