Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

