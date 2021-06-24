Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

