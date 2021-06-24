Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,945 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

