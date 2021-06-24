Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,033 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,019,681.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Insiders have sold a total of 315,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,310,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.76 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

