Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $699.29 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

