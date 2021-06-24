Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.14 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

