Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Sonos worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

