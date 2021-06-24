Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.85.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

