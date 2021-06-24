Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 23,535 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Sonos worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

