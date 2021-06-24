Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 35,720 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,720 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Deluxe worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,534,000 after purchasing an additional 367,740 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,048,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLX opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

