MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.25 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00012649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $76.24 million and $27.25 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00606558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars.

