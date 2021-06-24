NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.