Navient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,586 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,588% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NAVI opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

