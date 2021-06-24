nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $65.26, but opened at $63.50. nCino shares last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 1,029 shares.

Specifically, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,696 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

