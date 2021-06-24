Nebulas Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00092205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00613608 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,703,334 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,260 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

