Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

KVHI opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $222.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at $193,106,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,227 shares of company stock worth $3,338,996. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

