Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $372,900.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NNI opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nelnet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

