Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $142,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

NYSE LIN opened at $284.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.49. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.