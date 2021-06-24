Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Enbridge worth $135,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

