Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $163.97 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,913 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Corning worth $163,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

