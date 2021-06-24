Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $191,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LCI Industries by 13.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

