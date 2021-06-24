Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $173,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $262.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.