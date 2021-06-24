New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

