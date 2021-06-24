New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Century Communities worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.15. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

