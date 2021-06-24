New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 513,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,601,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.