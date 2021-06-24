New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

