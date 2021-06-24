NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 381.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

