NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 224.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.31 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.89.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.