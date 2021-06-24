NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $56.92 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.