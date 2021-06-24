NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

