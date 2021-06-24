NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 8,744 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 246.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

JKHY stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

