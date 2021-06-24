NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

NYSE:COO opened at $387.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

