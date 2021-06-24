NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $144.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.