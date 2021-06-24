NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $236.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $182.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

