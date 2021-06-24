NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.12. 541,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91,751,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,884,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.