Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul J. Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00.

Shares of NKTX opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $870.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

