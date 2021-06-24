NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NMIH opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 290,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 290,277 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

