Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at CIBC

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

