Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

JWN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 134,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,014. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

