Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.
JWN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 134,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,014. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
