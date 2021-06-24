North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $498.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

