Northcoast Research Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $46.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

