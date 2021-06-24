Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 150 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Square by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Square by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded up $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $246.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 336.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.07. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.