Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

EWU stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.14. 2,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,624. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38.

