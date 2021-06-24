Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $734,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $43,726,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.64. 16,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $200.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

