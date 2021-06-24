Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New $209,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

C stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.26. 243,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

